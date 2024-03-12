Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 12 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that its fighter jets attacked Tuesday morning three rocket launchers in Lebanon belonging to the terrorist group Hezbollah. Rockets were fired from these launchers at the Golan Heights Tuesday morning.

Also, overnight IDF fighter jets attacked two compounds of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Beqaa region deep in Lebanon. The IDF said the compounds are associated with Hezbollah's air terror wing which planned and executed various drone-based attacks towards the territory of the State of Israel.

Those attacks were carried out in response to incidents in which Hezbollah aircraft were launched toward the Golan Heights over the past few days. (ANI/TPS)

