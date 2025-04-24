Israel-India partnership advances new osteoarthritis treatment

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/ TPS): India's Sun Pharma and Israel's Moebius Medical published new data on MM-II, a non-opioid treatment for knee osteoarthritis. The studies, featured in the peer-reviewed Osteoarthritis and Cartilage journal, show that a single injection of MM-II can provide long-lasting pain relief and protect cartilage.

The drug, developed in Israel and supported by Sun Pharma, recently received Fast Track Designation from the US FDA. New findings will be presented at the OARSI 2025 World Congress. (ANI/ TPS)

