Israel: Intelligence summit on hostage release deal held

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI/TPS): The Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported that a short time ago, on Sunday night, an intelligence summit held in Europe to discuss the possibilities for a truce in Gaza that would see the release of the remaining Israeli hostages held there concluded.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) described the meeting as "constructive."

The meeting was attended by Mossad head David Barnea, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, and IDF (res) Major General Nitzan Alon. The head of the CIA, the Prime Minister of Qatar, and the Egyptian Minister of Intelligence also participated.

The PMO said that there are still "significant gaps in which the parties will continue to discuss this week in additional mutual meetings." (ANI/TPS)

