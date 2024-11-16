Israel intensifies strikes on Lebanon as officials review US ceasefire proposal

Beirut [Lebanon], November 16 : The Israeli military has continued airstrikes on the suburbs of Beirut for the fourth consecutive day, as Lebanese officials evaluate a ceasefire proposal presented by the US, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

Israeli air raids destroyed five buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs, including one near the busy Tayouneh intersection. The Israeli military stated that its fighter jets targeted munitions depots, a headquarters, and other infrastructure used by the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel had issued two evacuation orders before the attacks, forcing residents to leave their homes. While many left the area, no casualties were reported, as the evacuation orders provided people with enough time to flee. However, human rights organizations have criticised the short notice given to residents in some instances, Al Jazeera reported.

Hezbollah had also fired rockets at Israeli soldiers in northern Israel, targeting the Misgav Am area, the Yiftah barracks, and other locations on the eastern outskirts of the Lebanese town of Markaba, as well as Israeli positions in northern Israel's Sasa and Dishon.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire have gained some momentum this week as the US ambassador to Lebanon presented a ceasefire draft to the Lebanese parliament on Friday, as reported by CNN, citing sources.

Officials are "hopeful" that Hezbollah would accept the terms of the agreement and are expected to provide an official response to the latest proposal by Monday, CNN reported. According to Al Jazeera, Iran had expressed support for Lebanon's decisions in the truce talks.

Israel's military has increased its operations against Lebanon since late September, following nearly a year of cross-border conflict with Hezbollah alongside the ongoing war in Gaza. Israel says its actions aim to secure the return of tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by Hezbollah rocket fire, Al Jazeera reported.

The escalation has forced over a million Lebanese to flee their homes, resulting in a significant humanitarian crisis. Despite heavy losses to Hezbollah, including the death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders, the group has continued to launch rocket attacks on Israel.

As of now, at least 3,386 people have been killed and 14,417 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since October 2023, as reprorted Al Jazeera.

