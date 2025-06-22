Israel investigates after Haifa strike triggers no sirens

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 22 (ANI/TPS): No sirens were sounded in Haifa during this morning's missile barrage from Iran, despite a projectile falling in the city, Israel's Home Front Command said.

Officials are investigating a possible interceptor malfunction but confirmed the alert system functioned properly and a prior warning had been issued to residents. The incident is under review. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor