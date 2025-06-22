Israel investigates after Haifa strike triggers no sirens
By ANI | Updated: June 22, 2025 14:58 IST2025-06-22T14:53:39+5:302025-06-22T14:58:39+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 22 (ANI/TPS): No sirens were sounded in Haifa during this morning's missile barrage from Iran, despite a projectile falling in the city, Israel's Home Front Command said.
Officials are investigating a possible interceptor malfunction but confirmed the alert system functioned properly and a prior warning had been issued to residents. The incident is under review. (ANI/TPS)
