Israel-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump Urges Iranians to Evacuate Tehran

The high-tension conflict between Iran and Israel entered its fifth day on Tuesday, June 17. According to the news agency Reuters, US President Donald Trump urged Iranian nationals to evacuate Tehran, citing what he said was the country's rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump's early departure was positive, given the immediate objective was to get Israel and Iran to agree to a ceasefire. "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

According to the local media in Iran, the air defence system was activated after explosions were reported in the early hours of Tuesday. Air defences were also activated in Natanz, home to key nuclear installations 320 km (200 miles) away. Air raid sirens were also sounded in Israel after Iran struck Tel Aviv after midnight, and an explosion was heard as Iranian missiles targeted the country again.

Iran's death toll rose to 224, mostly civilians, while Israel said 24 civilians had been killed. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said nearly 3,000 Israelis had been evacuated due to damage from Iranian strikes.

Tehran had asked Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to urge Trump to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to an immediate ceasefire. In return, Iran would show flexibility in nuclear negotiations, two Iranian and three regional sources told Reuters.

Trump has directed members of his team to attempt a meeting with Iranian officials as quickly as possible, according to a person familiar with the matter and a US official, as he urgently works to determine whether Tehran is serious about diplomacy to resolve its conflict with Israel.