Israel-Iran War: Iran Closes Airspace 'Until Further Notice' as Tensions Soar; IndiGo, Air India Reroute Flights and Issue Travel Advisories

Iran's civil aviation authority restricted the country's airspace "until further notice," according to state media on Saturday, as Israel and Iran resumed their two-day firefight. The official IRNA news agency stated, "Until further notice, no flights will be operated at any airports in the country in order to protect the safety of passengers." Following Iran's missile strikes on Israel early Saturday, the Indian government issued urgent advisories for its citizens in West Asia, while airlines such as Air India and IndiGo redirected flights to avoid Iranian airspace. The Indian Embassy in Israel, along with airlines IndiGo and Air India, has advised people to be cautious and be ready for any inconveniences.

Air India posted on X, “Due to the emerging situation in Iran and parts of the Middle East, the subsequent closure of airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, some of our flights are operating on alternative extended routes. We are doing our best to minimise any inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority. Please check your flight status here http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html… or call our customer centre on 011 69329333, 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com”

IndiGo posted on X, “Travel Advisory Airspace over Iran and surrounding areas, continue to be unavailable. Certain flight paths may need adjustments, leading to extended travel durations or delays. We recommend checking your flight status on our website or mobile app prior to leaving for the airport. Our teams remain committed and available to provide any assistance you may need. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to ensure a safe and seamless journey.”

The Embassy of India in Israel stated, “Given the current state of affairs in the area, the Israeli authorities and home front command warn all Indian citizens living in Israel to maintain vigilance and follow safety procedures. Exercise caution, stay near safety shelters, and refrain from making needless trips throughout the nation. We are constantly keeping an eye on the changing circumstances, especially Indian citizens' safety.”

The Embassy of India in Israel also stated that in case of any emergency, contact the 24*7 helpline of the Embassy: Telephone +972 54-7520711, +972 54 3278392.Email cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

As nations reroute to avoid Iranian airspace, flights between India and the Middle East have also been affected.

Following a barrage of Israeli attacks on the core of Iran's nuclear program and its armed forces, Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israel on Saturday morning, killing at least three people and injuring scores more. After Israel targeted vital infrastructure and personnel with aeroplanes and drones that were purportedly smuggled into Iran beforehand, the strikes represented a dramatic escalation. According to Iran's envoy to the UN, over 320 people were injured and 78 people died.