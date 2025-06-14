Israel-Iran War Sends Oil Prices Soaring, Supply Chain at Risk

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply this week after Israel launched targeted airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, and now Iran attacked Israel in response. This is triggering widespread panic across global financial markets. One of the immediate effects has been a sudden surge in crude oil prices, which soared by 10% within a single day. On May 30, 2025, crude oil was trading at $62 per barrel, but it has since climbed to $78 per barrel due to the intensifying conflict. The impact has not been limited to energy markets. Stock markets around the world have also taken a hit, with major indices plunging and investor confidence weakening. Over the past six months, equity markets have delivered almost zero returns to investors, compounding the financial uncertainty.

Iran, the world’s third-largest oil producer, plays a critical role in the global energy supply chain. The country controls the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply—especially from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq—is transported. Analysts warn that if Iran decides to block the Strait in retaliation, nearly 20% of the global oil supply could be disrupted, potentially causing further price spikes.

Also Read: Israel-Iran War: Iran Closes Airspace 'Until Further Notice' as Tensions Soar; IndiGo, Air India Reroute Flights and Issue Travel Advisories

Ripple Effects on the Common Man

The sharp rise in crude oil prices is likely to affect ordinary citizens in the coming days. Oil marketing companies may be forced to hike the prices of petrol and diesel, leading to increased transportation costs. This could result in inflationary pressure, with essentials like food and household goods becoming more expensive.

Outlook: Could Prices Surge Further?

Experts caution that if the geopolitical conflict deepens, supply chain disruptions may worsen. In such a scenario, crude oil prices could rise even further, potentially breaching the $80 per barrel mark. The ongoing instability has injected a fresh wave of uncertainty into global markets, with energy costs expected to remain volatile for the foreseeable future.