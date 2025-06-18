Israel-Iran war: Trump demands "unconditional surrender" from Iran

Washington DC [US], June 18 : US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) demanded for an "unconditional surrender" from Iran amid escalating tensions with Israel.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said "we" now have "complete and total control of the skies over Iran" and "we know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding".

He warned "our patience is wearing thin", and then posted, "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114699621000737127

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," Trump wrote on his social media 'Truth Social'."Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.' Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA," he said in a post.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114699610769479275

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don't want missiles shot at civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin," he added.

His remarks have come amid five days since Israel began attacking Iran, both sides continue to fire at each other. Iran warned people in Tel Aviv and Haifa to evacuate - while in Tehran, there are reports of more explosions. Many Iranians are trying to flee Tehran.

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets, prompting retaliatory attacks from Tehran. Trump has been vocal in his support for Israel, emphasising that Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

Earlier, speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasised the need for a "real end" to the conflict, arguing it's better than a ceasefire while also suggesting that giving up entirely on negotiating is a possibility.

Trump said, "an end, a real end, not a ceasefire. An end. Or giving entirely. That's OK, too."

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple you don't have to go to too deep into it. They just can't have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Trump said that he expects the next 48 hours will reveal more about whether Israel plans to slow down or accelerate its attacks on Iran, as per CNN.

"You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far," Trump said.

According to CNN, Trump will meet his national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday (local time).

"I hope their programme is going to be wiped out long before that. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters. Trump left the summit in Kananaskis, Canada, after Monday night's dinner, citing the need to attend to pressing matters in the Middle East.

"I have to be back," Trump said during a ceremonial photo-op with the other world leaders present at the G7 summit on Monday. "You probably see what I see. And I have to be back as soon as I can."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor