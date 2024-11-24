Israel issues Emirati travel warning after rabbi's murder

Jerusalem [Israel], November 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel warned its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to the United Arab Emirates after the body of a missing Israeli-Moldovan rabbi was discovered on Sunday.

Israel's National Security Council (NSC) had already designated the UAE's threat level to Israeli citizens as "moderate." The NSC urged Israelis to avoid businesses and venues associated with Israelis or Jews, not to overtly display Israeli or Jewish symbols or share travel details on social media, and to be vigilant in public areas.

The announcement came as Israel announced that the body of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, who had been missing since Thursday, was found. Kogan, an outreach rabbi with the Chabad movement, worked in Abu Dhabi. In addition to his outreach, the 28-year-old Kogan also ran a kosher grocery store. He is survived by his wife, a US national.

"This vile antisemitic attack is a reminder of the inhumanity of the enemies of the Jewish people," tweeted Israeli President Isaac Herzog. "It will not deter us from continuing to grow flourishing communities in the UAE or anywhere - especially with the help of the dedicated commitment and work of the Chabad emissaries all over the world."

"I thank the UAE authorities for their swift action, and trust they will work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice," he added.

According to Israeli media reports, the killers are thought to be Uzbek nationals working on behalf of Iran who fled to Turkey.

Amid a major spike in attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide since Hamas's October 7 massacres, Israel has issued travel warnings for countries across the Middle East.

Israel and the UAE signed the Abraham Accords in September 2020. (ANI/TPS)

