Israel: Jerusalem stabbing terrorist identified

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that the terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack Monday by the Herod's Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem and who was killed by police at the scene was a 16-year-old resident of the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya.

The attack occurred near the Shalem Police station and two officers were wounded and taken to the hospital.

In the meantime, the police arrested another suspect near the scene and at this time his connection to the terrorist and the attack was being examined.

The area of the attack and Sultan Suleiman Street were blocked to traffic until the end of the Police review of the scene.

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai arrived at the scene of the stabbing attack shortly after it occurred and is conducting a situation assessment with the commander of the Jerusalem district and the commanders of the forces and formations in order to continue the activity and the investigation.

The investigation of the attack was assigned to the central unit in the Jerusalem district. (ANI/TPS)

