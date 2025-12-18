Israel kills terrorist who crossed yellow line, posed threat to soldiers
By ANI | Updated: December 18, 2025 17:25 IST2025-12-18T17:24:15+5:302025-12-18T17:25:10+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 18 (ANI/TPS): In Gaza, Israeli aircraft killed a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached them in a way that posed an immediate threat to soldiers, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor