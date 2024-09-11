Israel launches its first suicide prevention campaign

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Health is launching for the first time a suicide prevention campaign that it published on Tuesday, which is World Suicide Prevention Day. The campaign, planned at the beginning of 2023, addresses men and their families, deals with the difficulty of men talking about their plight and encourages friends and family members to share hardships.

The campaign emphasizes the assistance to men because the suicide rate is higher among men.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health, every year in Israel about 400 men out of about 500 people commit suicide.

Studies from around the world and from Israel emphasize that the difficulty of revealing emotional distress and calling for help increases the risk of suicide in distress situations. Therefore, and to prevent injury, it is very important to share with a close person and seek help, said the Ministry.

As part of the ministry's campaign, signs of depression in men are shown and guidance for correct behavior when suicidal thoughts arise. The campaign emphasizes the importance of a direct question regarding suicide and explains how to ask questions on the subject.

At the same time as a direct appeal to men, the campaign emphasizes the importance of the involvement of family and friends. In order to recognize the warning signs and intervene in time, it is necessary for the environment close to the person to understand the signs.

The campaign offers practical tools, including how to conduct an honest and empathetic conversation with a person in distress, how to speak directly and openly about suicide and how to encourage seeking appropriate treatment. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor