Israel launches missile attack on military sites around Damascus
By IANS | Published: August 22, 2023 07:31 AM 2023-08-22T07:31:44+5:30 2023-08-22T07:35:06+5:30
Damascus, Aug 22 Israel carried out a missile strike on military sites around the Syrian capital Damascus, injuring a soldier, the Syrian Army said in a statement.
The missiles were launched from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, it said on Monday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said three military sites, including weapon depots that belong to Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, were targetted.
For years, Israel has conducted attacks against airports and military bases in Syria that are alleged to house weapon shipments for Iran-linked fighters, Xinhua news agency reported.
