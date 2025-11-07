Israel launches strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds in Southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 7 (ANI/TPS): In response to Hezbollah efforts to rebuild in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a series of strikes against the Iran-backed terror group's targets on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Israel's Security Cabinet was scheduled to convene at 6:00 PM to discuss the developments and Hezbollah's ongoing reconstruction efforts.

The strikes followed warnings to residents in three southern Lebanon villages. The IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee, tweeted maps and warnings to residents of Taibeh, Tayr Debba, and Ayta al-Jabal to evacuate residences in proximity to the targeted sites.

"You are near buildings used by Hezbollah. For your safety, you must evacuate immediately and keep a distance of at least 500 meters," Adraee tweeted.

Adraee subsequently tweeted, "Contrary to rumors that have been spread, we are only calling on the residents of the buildings marked on the maps, and those adjacent to them, to evacuate. We have not issued any statement on a large-scale evacuation of villages."

Almost an hour after the warning, the IDF began a wave of targeted strikes on Hezbollah military sites.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli aerial drone struck operatives in a Hezbollah Construction Unit facility in the Tyre region. Arab media reports said that the attack killed one individual and wounded three others. The facility included industrial structures described as "iron and sawdust factories," reportedly used to produce equipment for restoring terrorist infrastructure.

"The infrastructure was used to produce equipment with which the organization's terrorists worked to restore facilities that were previously attacked and destroyed during the war," the IDF said. "The activity of Hezbollah terrorists in the infrastructure constituted a violation of understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to the territory of the State of Israel."

The municipality of Kiryat Shmona, located near the northern border, informed residents of the strikes, warning that explosions could be heard in the Galilee and northern Golan Heights.

"At this stage, there is no impact on the civilian area, and there are no special instructions," the municipality said. "In the event of any development, and if necessary, we will issue an additional announcement." Explosions were reported shortly after the notice.

The IDF's moves coincide with growing tensions over Hezbollah's weapons program. Today, Hezbollah issued a statement opposing Lebanese government negotiations with Israel.

Under the terms of the ceasefire that went into effect on November 27, 2024, Hezbollah is required to withdraw its armed forces from southern Lebanon. According to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the group is prohibited from operating south of the Litani River. (ANI/TPS)

