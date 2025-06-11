Israel: Local terrorist leader eliminated in Samaria

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 11 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that, overnight, Israeli forces killed the head of the terrorist organization in Tammun, which is located in northern Samaria near Shechem (Nablus).

The terrorist leader was involved in planning and carrying out attacks against security forces and Israeli civilians.

In addition, two other terrorists were arrested while they were in a hideout. (ANI/TPS)

