Israel loosening rules on appliance imports to lower prices

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure continues to promote an amendment to the "Energy Sources" law, under which an additional import route will be allowed in which it will be possible to import electrical products to Israel also on the basis of proof of marketing of the products in Europe. This is part of the government's campaign to adopt the less stringent European standards for such products in order to allow for more competition and lower prices for Israelis.

Since all electrical products marketed in Europe appear in an open internet registry, any importer, small and large, new and old, official or parallel, will be able to import the products to Israel with zero bureaucracy. The move is expected to further reduce the regulation in the import of electrical products, lower import costs and increase competition in the market.

This Ministry said that the move that will result in the savings of hundreds of shekels for the household through the reduction of product prices and electricity expenses.

The program is called, "What is good for the electricity consumers in Europe is good for the consumers of the electrical products in Israel." (ANI/TPS)

