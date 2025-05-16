Israel measles outbreak grows to 48 cases, prompting emergency vaccination drive

Jerusalem, May 16 Israel's Health Ministry has reported 16 new measles cases, bringing the total number of infections to 48 since the outbreak began on April 20, with the majority affecting unvaccinated children.

According to the Ministry on Thursday, 40 of those infected are under the age of 18, and none have received full vaccination against the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

Eleven minors and two adults are currently hospitalised, including three children in intensive care.

"These are exceptionally high numbers, indicating that the disease is more widespread than what has been officially diagnosed and reported," the Ministry said in a statement.

Most of the new cases have no known source of infection, prompting health authorities to convene emergency meetings over the past week.

In response, the Ministry has launched a large-scale vaccination campaign targeting communities with low immunisation rates.

Vaccination guidelines have also been updated.

Under Israel's routine immunisation schedule, children typically receive two doses of the measles vaccine, the first at 12 months and the second at age of six.

However, in high-risk areas, the Ministry now recommends administering the second dose shortly after the first to boost protection.

Officials also urged individuals who may have been exposed to confirmed measles cases to get tested, receive appropriate vaccinations, and avoid public spaces to reduce the risk of further transmission.

The Ministry advised the public to verify their vaccination status before travelling abroad.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that typically causes fever, fatigue, a runny nose, and a distinctive rash.

In some cases, it can lead to severe or life-threatening complications.

In response to the growing crisis, the Health Ministry held a series of emergency meetings this week, led by the Minister, the Director-General, and the head of Public Health Services.

The Ministry urges all citizens to verify their vaccination status and update it according to national guidelines.

Children under age six should complete their immunisations through Tipat Chalav, while those above the age of seven may receive vaccinations at designated centres.

People born before 1957 are considered naturally immune and do not require vaccination.

The Ministry also recommends confirming vaccination status prior to any international travel.

