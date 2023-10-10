Israel Media: 260 people killed by Hamas gunmen at outdoor music festival

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 10 : As many as 260 people have been killed by Hamas gunmen who invaded an outdoor music festival in southern Israel during their assault on the country over the weekend, an emergency group said on Sunday, The Times of Israel reported.

The Times of Israel quotes an announcement made by ZAKA, a volunteer group that handles human remains after terror attacks and other disasters.

The Nova festival was an all-night rave that drew some 3,000 mostly young Israelis. After the attack, partygoers were seen racing across the fields taking cover in orchards.

The incident has been described by participants as a nightmarish massacre, with terrorists who had apparently known in advance of the event and directed significant forces there surrounding the participants and cutting down dozens of them with rifle fire, then moving through the area and hunting people in hiding to execute or capture, as per the Times of Israel.

A spokesperson for ZAKA said some 260 bodies had been collected at the site, near Kibbutz Re'im reports Times of Israel.

Meanwhile at least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured after Hamas launched a barbaric attack on Israel.

Israel Defense Forces stressed that the military has regained full control of the Gaza border after Hamas terrorists blew up sections of the border fence during the attack on Saturday, reported The Times of Israel.

In a war update shared by the IDF, about 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza on Israel after which the Israeli defence forces struck 1290 Hamas targets in Gaza.

According to the Israeli Air Force handle on X, the Israeli Air Force is currently launching an extensive attack against terror targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Air Force continues to strike Hamas targets on the Gaza Strip with great intensity.

Fighter jets of the Air Force recently attacked among other things a military compound and a weapons warehouse. Also, a combat management room in Western Jabaliya was attacked which was used by Hamas to direct terrorism against Israel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor