Israel military says it downed 7 drones apparently launched from Iran

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 15 : Seven drones launched at Israel were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force and Israeli Navy, the country's military said on Sunday.

As per official news agency TPS, the Israel Defence Forces said that the country's Air Force and Israel Navy intercepted seven unmanned aerial vehicles - drones - launched towards Israeli territory in the past hour this morning.

The drones were all apparently launched from Iran, it said

The Times of Israel reported that the IDF released footage showing one of the interceptions by a Navy missile boat.

The Israeli Air Force identified and struck several ballistic missile launchers in Iran, the military said, attaching footage of the strikes.

Tensions continued to escalate between Israel and Iran for the third straight day on Sunday, as the two sides launched attacks on each other overnight.

Early Sunday, Israel's military announced it had struck the Iranian defence ministry headquarters in Tehran. It also claimed to have hit several locations around the capital that it described as being "related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project."

Iran fired a new wave of missiles at Israel early today. Iranian state television announced the development at around 03:10 am (2340 GMT Saturday), stating, "A new wave of Operation Honest Promise 3 began a few minutes ago," while broadcasting live footage from Israel.

As per the Iranian state media IRNA, the country's air defense Forces have shot down another fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet belonging to Israel.

The Iranian Army's Public Relations Office said in a statement on Saturday that its Air Defence forces had successfully struck and destroyed another F-35 fighter jet belonging to the Israeli regime over the western part of the country. It also noted that the fate of the pilot remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

President Isaac Herzog today mourns the Israelis killed in Iranian missile strikes overnight, saying it was "a very sad and difficult morning."

"Our sisters and brothers were murdered and injured last night by criminal Iranian attacks against the civilian population in Bat Yam, Tamra and other communities. Jews and Arabs, veteran citizens and new immigrants, including children and the elderly, women and men," he says in a post on X.

"I share in the heavy mourning of the families and grieve the terrible loss. I pray for the recovery of the injured and to find the missing. We will mourn together. We will overcome together," he said.

