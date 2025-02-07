Israel Minister backs Trump's sanctions on "aggressive" International Criminal Court

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 7 : Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar on Friday expressed support for US President Donald Trump's executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC). Sa'ar criticised the ICC for its actions against Israeli leaders, and called the court's pursuit of elected officials "aggressive."

He also emphasised that both Israel and the US are not members of the ICC, asserting that they are "thriving democracies" whose militaries adhere to international law.

Sharing a post on X, Sa'ar wrote, "I strongly commend @POTUS President Trump's executive order imposing sanctions on the so-called "international criminal court." The ICC aggressively pursues the elected leaders of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East."

He added, "The ICC has no jurisdiction - Israel and the US are not parties to the Rome Statute and are not members of the ICC. They are thriving democracies with militaries strictly adhering to international law. The ICC's actions are immoral and have no legal basis. The ICC does not abide by international law. It undermines international law."

I strongly commend @POTUS President Trump's executive order imposing sanctions on the so-called "international criminal court". The ICC aggressively pursues the elected leaders of Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East. The ICC has no jurisdiction - Israel and the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/n8E1fv4zh2 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) February 7, 2025

Meanwhile, in response to the executive order announced by President Trump imposing sanctions on the IICC, Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's Secretary General, said, "This reckless action sends the message that Israel is above the law and the universal principles of international justice. It suggests that President Trump endorses the Israeli government's crimes and is embracing impunity."

"Today's executive order is vindictive. It is aggressive. It is a brutal step that seeks to undermine and destroy what the international community has painstakingly constructed over decades, if not centuries: global rules that are applicable to everyone and aim to deliver justice for all. The sanctions constitute another betrayal of our common humanity. The United States is ready to punish an institution that ensures the individuals most responsible for committing atrocities cannot escape justice. No one responsible for crimes under international law should be protected or aided in their attempts to escape individual accountability, least of all with the assistance of the US government based on President Trump's political alliances," Callamard added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor