Israel mobilizes two reserve brigades to Lebanon border

Jerusalem, Sep 25 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday that it had called up two reserve ground brigades to the Israel-Lebanon border, where it unleashed the heaviest airstrikes since 2006 on Monday.

The IDF stated that the decision followed a "situational assessment" and that the troops would be deployed for "operational activities on the northern front."

The statement added that the mobilization would "enable the continuation of combat against Hezbollah, the defense of Israel, and create the conditions for northern Israel's residents to return to their homes," Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday and Tuesday, Israel conducted its most extensive bombardment of Lebanon since 2006, resulting in more than 550 deaths and over 1,800 injuries across the country. The bombardment has also displaced thousands of residents in Lebanon.

The escalation continued on Wednesday, with Israeli forces heavily bombing the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Hezbollah responded by firing at least 40 rockets into Israel, including a longer-range missile that triggered air raid sirens in central Israel, including Tel Aviv.

