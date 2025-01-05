Israel moving forward legislation in fight against organized crime

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): The Prime Minister's Office said as part of the government of Israel's program to fight against organized crime and the possession of illegal weapons, especially in Arab communities, Justice Minister Yariv Levin approved publishing for public comments a memorandum of law to increase the enforcement of weapons offenses, which have become a "scourge of the state" and have claimed many victims in recent years.

The memorandum includes a series of legislative amendments aimed at providing law enforcement authorities with additional tools for deciphering weapons cases, facilitating prosecution of weapons offenses, and making punishment more severe.

The memorandum was formulated through inter-ministerial staff work led by the Ministry of Justice, and included the head of the headquarters for combating crime in Arab society in the Prime Minister's Office and his representatives, the Ministry of National Security, the Israel Police, the Attorney General's Office, and security officials.

"We continue to fight criminal organizations on several fronts," said Prime Minister Netanyahu. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor