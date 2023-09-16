Israel: Netanyahu tells security leaders to leave politics at the door

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday, ahead of Rosh Hashanah, held toasts with the security services leaders from the Mossad, the ISA and the IDF General Staff.

Netanyahu emphasized before each security body the importance of unity among the people as he is committed to working toward reaching as broad a consensus as possible on his domestic policies. The Prime Minister said that political disagreements must be left outside the security services and that devotion to the goal of safeguarding the security of the state and strengthening it, had to be maintained.

He first attended a ceremony at Mossad headquarters to award the Prime Minister’s Prize for operations that were carried out during 2022. The Prime Minister and Mossad Director David Barnea awarded the prize to four outstanding operations that made significant strategic contributions to the State of Israel and its citizens. The operations were at the forefront of intelligence, operational and technological efforts by the Mossad and express the values of dedication, excellence and pioneering thinking in dealing with the challenges facing the State of Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu commended the outstanding agents and wished a good year to the personnel of the Mossad and their families. Present at the ceremony were senior officials of the security and intelligence services who participated in the operations and were essential to their success, including the IDF, the ISA, the Israel Police and the security industries. (ANI/TPS)

