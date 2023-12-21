Israel: New 20-building development in Tel Aviv area, submitted for approval

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 21 (ANI/TPS): The Tel Aviv District Committee submitted a "huge" plan of the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal in cooperation with the Bat Yam Municipality for urban renewal in the city.

The plan includes 1,654 housing units in 7 towers with heights of 25-40 floors and another 13 structural buildings of up to 10 floors. There will be 18,000 square metres of office space, 5,000 square metres of commercial areas, approximately 74,600 square metres of public areas, including schools and kindergartens and 5 acres of open areas out of about 20 acres of total space.

Out of all the housing units, about 590 will be reserved for small-sized apartments. (ANI/TPS)

