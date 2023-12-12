Israel: New plan approved for revival of Tkuma area near Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government approved an outline for a multi-year strategic plan for the renewal and development of the Tkuma (revival) region just to the east of Gaza. The plan has an emphasis on environmental and climate issues and the preservation of nature in the area.

The approval came in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that reached this area. The Israeli government said that the plan is intended to anchor its "commitment to the rehabilitation and development of the region for the sake of the communities, residents and Israel as a whole into a safe and sustainable area."

The restoration and development of the Tkuma area will be done, among other things, through surveys, treatment of environmental hazards and their elimination, promotion of pollution-free transportation, green construction, development of urban and rural nature sites into centers of attraction for the public, shading and treatment of the public space in housing estates and on the main streets in the urban area, examination of advanced waste treatment and development of infrastructure and tools that will enable long-term solutions for protecting the environment and restoring open spaces. (ANI/TPS)

