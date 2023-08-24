Israel: Nine injured in rockfall near Dead Sea

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 23 (ANI/TPS): Medical personnel from Magen David Adom and the Israel Defense Forces report nine people hurt in a rockfall at Nahal David, a popular hiking spot near the Dead Sea.

According to MDA, the injured include a five-year-old boy in critical condition, a four-year-old girl in moderate condition, and four others who were lightly hurt.

Rescue operations for some of the victims are still in progress. (ANI/TPS)

