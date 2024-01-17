Israel: One billion Shekels allocated to local governments affected by Gaza war

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 17 (ANI/TPS): In what it is calling a "significant achievement," Israel's Ministry of the Interior gained an addition of about one billion Shekels (USD 270 million) in Israel's new state budget for local authorities, of which hundreds of millions of Shekels are allocated for emergencies like the October 7 attack.

The increase in funding for the year includes 200 million Shekels (USD 54 million) in aid to all local authorities, 150 million Shekels (USD 40 million) for the benefit of property tax compensation for evacuees, 110 million Shekels (USD 29.5 million) for the benefit of the authorities in the north whose residents were evacuated due to the threats posed by Hezbollah and 100 million Shekels (USD 27 million) for authorities that received the people evacuated from combat zones in the north and near Gaza.

In addition, 100 million Shekels (USD 27 million) were transferred to the office for designated authorities and another over 50 million Shekels (USD 14 million) for activities and projects in the emergency field.

Since the events of October 7, the Ministry of the Interior said it has focused on maintaining the functional continuity of the local authorities located in the northern and southern regions of the State of Israel and, of course, the authorities that took in the residents evacuated from the north and south. (ANI/TPS)

