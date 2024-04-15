Israel opens 157 beaches to swimmers ahead of Passover Holiday

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel opened 157 beaches with lifeguard services to swimmers on Monday, marking the start of the spring/summer season.

They were opened in time for the Passover school holiday and in accordance with the security instructions of the Israel Defence Forces' Home Front Command established during the continuing security crisis.

Of these beaches, 104 are on the Mediterranean coast, 33 around the Sea of Galilee, 16 on the Dead Sea and 4 are along the Red Sea.

Israel's Interior Ministry said that, from data collected in previous beach seasons, it appears that about 90 per cent of drowning cases occurred in the absence of a lifeguard, on a beach where bathing was prohibited or after the end of lifeguard service hours, as well as due to entering the sea in a state of intoxication.

The Ministry said it goes out every year to inform the general public in different languages as to the safety regulations to prevent drownings. (ANI/TPS)

