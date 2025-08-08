Israel: Opposition criticises cabinet approval of Gaza City takeover

Jerusalem, Aug 8 Opposition leaders have criticised Israel cabinet's approval of plan to occupy Gaza City, terming it a "disaster that will lead to many more disasters" and that will result in the deaths of Israeli hostages and soldiers.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid termed cabinet's decision "a disaster that will lead to more disasters." He stated that Israel National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich "dragged" Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into a move that could cost tens of billions to the Israeli taxpayer, and lead to a political collapse.

"In complete contradiction to the opinion of the military and security ranks, without considering the erosion and exhaustion of the fighting forces, Ben Gvir and Smotrich dragged Netanyahu into a move that will take months, lead to the death of the hostages, the killing of many soldiers, cost tens of billions to the Israeli taxpayer, and lead to a political collapse. This is exactly what Hamas wanted: for Israel to be trapped in the field without a goal, without defining the picture of the day after, in a useless occupation that no one understands where it is leading," Lapid posted on X.

Yisrael Beytenu party chairman and Israel's former Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman stated that the cabinet’s approval of takeover of Gaza City over the objection of top defence officials "proves that life-and-death decisions are being made in opposition to security considerations and the war’s objectives," 'The Times of Israel' reported. According to him, Israeli PM was once again "sacrificing the security of Israeli citizens for the sake of his seat."

Democrats party head Yair Golan stated that the decision implies that "more hostages will be abandoned to their deaths" and termed it as the decision typical of Netanyahu. He stated, "He is weak, easily pressured, lacking decision-making ability, and without the capacity to bridge between what the professional level presents and the group of messianists controlling the government."

He termed the decision a "disaster for generations," 'The Times of Israel' reported, citing Army Radio. He stated, "Our sons and grandsons will still patrol the alleys of Gaza, we will pay hundreds of billions over the years, and all this for reasons of political survival and messianic visions," and questioned the government on how it plans to demilitarise Gaza Strip.

The statement of leaders comes after Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Friday that security cabinet had approved plan for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to take over Gaza City.

In a statement, Israel PM's office said that Israel will provide humanitarian aid to the people residing outside combat zones on what it termed the decision taken by the cabinet to back Netanyahu's "proposal to defeat Hamas."

Most of the cabinet members supported list of five principles that Israel will demand in exchange for ending the war with Hamas, the Israel PM's office said. According to the statement, the demands include: the disarmament of Hamas, the return of all 50 remaining hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, Israeli security control over the Gaza Strip, the existence of an alternative civilian government that is not Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

According to the Israel PM's office, majority of ministers believed that the alternative plan presented to the security cabinet would not have secured the defeat of Hamas or the return of the hostages. Gaza City is part of the 25 per cent of the Strip that the IDF is yet to conquer, in addition to several refugee camps in central Gaza.

