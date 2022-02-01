Israel orders bus operators to buy only electric buses by 2026

Jerusalem, Feb 1 All buses purchased in Israel since 2026 should be electric types, Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection announced on Tuesday.

As part of the efforts to electrify public transportation, all municipal public transportation in Israel will be with zero emissions by 2036, the statement added.

It said that today diesel-powered buses account for less than 1 per cent of all vehicles in Israel but emit nearly 16 per cent of all nitrogen oxides and about seven per cent of all soot particles emitted, Xinhua news agency reported.

In contrast, electric buses cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 per cent and reduce noise by threefold, it concluded.

