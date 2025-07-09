Israel: Over 100 terror targets struck in Gaza, weapons found in civilian building

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 9 (ANI/ TPS): Israeli forces continue to operate across the Gaza Strip, with airstrikes on more than 100 terror targets in the past 24 hours, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday.

In northern Gaza's Shajaya and Zeitoun areas, soldiers uncovered and destroyed a stockpile of explosives and mines hidden inside a civilian building. Troops also eliminated a terror cell and struck military facilities used for attacks.

In central Gaza's Daraj Tuffah area, Israeli forces attacked a Hamas weapons depot. Further south, soldiers eliminated a terror cell while troops uncovered and destroyed several tunnel shafts and other infrastructure in Rafah's Jenina neighbourhood.

Other strikes targeted terrorists, combat tunnels, booby-trapped buildings, weapons depots, anti-tank launch sites, and other infrastructure.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

