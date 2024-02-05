Israel PM Netanyahu tells Israeli soldiers 'no substitute for total victory'

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the 8104th Battalion of the ODF's (Israel Defence Forces) 179th Armoured Brigade on Monday at the IDF Armoured Corps Memorial at Latrun.

The Prime Minister spoke with battalion's company commanders, led by IDF Chief Armored Officer Brig.-Gen.

Ohad Maor, and was briefed on the activity of the battalion since the outbreak of the war. He also met with the battalion's soldiers.

"I am greatly impressed by your fighting spirit, unity in combat and the dedication to the goal," Netanyahu told the soldiers. "I told your commanders that several days ago, I received a cap with two words on it: 'Total victory.' This is the essence of our policy - total victory over Hamas."

He said that total victory is essential because it "ensures the security of Israel."

To him, total victory means the release of all of the Israelis held hostage in Gaza and the destruction of Hamas.

"Total victory is the only way in which we can ensure additional historic peace agreements, which await," added Netanyahu. "Total victory will strike a mortal blow against the axis of evil: Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis and - of course - Hamas."

"There is no substitute for total victory," he declared, asking the soldiers to think of what would happen without it. Netanyahu said this would mean that Israelis evacuated from the areas near Gaza would not be able to return home and that "the next massacre will only be a matter of time and Iran, Hezbollah and others will simply celebrate here and destroy the Middle East; therefore, there is no substitute for total victory." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor