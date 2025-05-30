Israel PM Netanyahu told hostage families that he is prepared to move forward with US ceasefire proposal: Reports

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 : Israel has accepted a new US proposal for a ceasefire with Hamas from President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, according to several media reports.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told hostage families that he is prepared to move forward with Witkoff's latest temporary ceasefire and hostage deal proposal, the Times of Israel said on Thursday citing Axios news outlet.

As per a Channel 12 report Netanyahu told the families that he "principally accepts" the proposal.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that Israel had "signed off" on the ceasefire proposal, and the Trump administration's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, had submitted it to Hamas for consideration.

CNN reported that Israeli official told them that the proposal calls for the release of 10 living hostages and 18 deceased hostages, as well as a 60-day truce. The official provided no details about the beginning of negotiations for a permanent end to the war, a key Hamas demand that Israel has refused to accept. However, the official fell short of providing any details about ongoing discussions on a permanent ceasefire.

The proposal comes months after the two parties have been unable to reach a truce.

Hamas is said to have rejected the proposal. CNN cited Bassem Naim a member of the group's political bureau as saying that the latest framework comes from Israel and "does not respond to any of our people's demands, foremost among which is stopping the war and famine."

"Nevertheless, the movement's leadership is studying, with all national responsibility, a response to the proposal, in light of the genocide to which our people are being subjected," the Hamas leader said in a post on Facebook.

According to CNN, a senior Israeli official said that Hamas would agree to the new proposal if US assures that negotiations over a permanent ceasefire will continue and the fighting will not resume after the 60 days. The group also wants humanitarian assistance to be carried out through the United Nations channels. It also wants the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to pull back to the positions that they held on March 2 this year, before Israel re-launched its military operations.

