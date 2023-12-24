Israel police attacked during riot in Barta'a
By ANI | Published: December 24, 2023 02:30 PM2023-12-24T14:30:53+5:302023-12-24T14:35:06+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 24 (ANI/TPS): Friday night, during an operation in the town of Barta'a - nor far from Netanya on the coast and located just to the east of the pre-1967 borderline - police officers arrested a suspect who tried to attack the Israeli security forces there and shot a terrorist who took off his car's handbrake, sending it rolling at them, all this alongside a riot by local residents
Also, a woman Border Police officer arrested the suspect who punched her on Friday in Barta'a.
During the disruptions there, a rioters attacked one of the Israeli fighters who was operating there and escaped. Intelligence activity led to his arrest that same night the suspect, a resident of Barta'a (43) was transferred for further investigation. (ANI/TPS)
