Israel police attacked during riot in Barta'a

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 24 (ANI/TPS): Friday night, during an operation in the town of Barta'a - nor far from Netanya on the coast and located just to the east of the pre-1967 borderline - police officers arrested a suspect who tried to attack the Israeli security forces there and shot a terrorist who took off his car's handbrake, sending it rolling at them, all this alongside a riot by local residents

Also, a woman Border Police officer arrested the suspect who punched her on Friday in Barta'a.

During the disruptions there, a rioters attacked one of the Israeli fighters who was operating there and escaped. Intelligence activity led to his arrest that same night the suspect, a resident of Barta'a (43) was transferred for further investigation. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor