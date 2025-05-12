Israel prepares for return of hostage Edan Alexander

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 12 (ANI/ TPS): Israel was preparing for the expected release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander on Monday after being held captive by Hamas for 584 days.

His imminent release comes as part of an arrangement between Hamas and the US, following talks described by Hamas as an effort to promote a ceasefire, reopen border crossings, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff personally informed Alexander's parents, Yael and Adi, of the news on Sunday, and they immediately flew to Israel with US hostage envoy Adam Boehler to be present for their son's arrival. Witkoff, traveling separately from Oman where he had been holding nuclear talks with Iran, is expected to join them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that the United States informed Israel of Hamas' decision to release Alexander "without any compensation or conditions," describing it as a goodwill gesture toward Washington. "According to Israeli policy, the negotiation will take place under fire, with a firm commitment to achieving all the objectives of the war," Netanyahu's office said.

Alexander, a 21-year-old IDF soldier from the Golani Brigade, was abducted on October 7, 2023, during Hamas' attack on Israel. Serving as a lone soldier without immediate family in Israel, he was captured at the Kissufim military post near the Gaza border after volunteering to stay on duty while others were on leave.

A spokesperson for Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital confirmed preparations were being made to receive Alexander.

Boehler called the development "a positive step forward," adding on social media, "We would also ask that Hamas release the bodies of four other Americans that were taken." Among the 59 hostages still held by Hamas are the remains of Americans Itay Chen, Omer Neutra, Gadi Haggai, and Judith Weinstein Haggai. US officials believe up to 24 hostages are still alive.

The Hostage Families Forum, while welcoming the news, emphasized that Alexander's release must not be the end of the effort. "The expected release of Edan shows that a determined leader is committed to his citizens," the group said in a statement, pointedly refraining from naming former President Donald Trump, whose diplomatic push is credited with the breakthrough.

Turning its focus on Israeli leadership, the forum urged Netanyahu to act. "Prime Minister, what of your commitment to the 58 remaining hostages?" it challenged. "Will you choose to make history, to return all of them and allow Israeli society to recover? Or will you continue playing for time and dodging responsibility at the cost of shredding Israeli society, seriously harming the hostages and preventing the possibility of returning the remains [of those killed]?"

Hamas has stated its readiness to release all hostages in exchange for an end to the war. Netanyahu has so far rejected such proposals, warning that a ceasefire without dismantling Hamas would allow the terror group to remain in power.

Qatar and Egypt welcomed the decision to release Alexander in a joint statement, calling it "a gesture of goodwill and an encouraging step toward a return to the negotiating table" aimed at reaching a ceasefire, securing the release of prisoners, and facilitating humanitarian aid for Gaza's civilians.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead. (ANI/ TPS)

