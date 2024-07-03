Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with US Representative David Kustoff

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 3 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem met with US Representative David Kustoff (Republican from Tennessee). Among the issues, they discussed were regional developments, with emphasis on the Iranian threat.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor, Ophir Falk, and Deputy National Security Advisor for Foreign Policy Joseph Draznin also attended the meeting.

"It was an honor to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu & [Knesset] Speaker

Amir Ohana today at the Prime Minister's Office," said Kustoff on Twitter.

The Congressman said they discussed the United States' "unwavering support for Israel" which he called America's "greatest ally in the Middle East."

Kustoff also addressed the Knesset. (ANI/TPS)

