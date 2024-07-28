Israel prohibits employment of violent felons in jobs with children or helpless

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of National Security informed the public that as of Friday, August 2, 2024, the law to prevent the employment in certain institutions of those convicted of violence against children and the helpless will enter into force.

In accordance with the law, it is forbidden to employ (either for salary or as volunteers) those who have been convicted of the crime of violence or abuse of a child or the helpless, in institutions or bodies that take care of children up to the age of 6 (such as: daycare, kindergarten, summer camp, etc.), as well as in institutions that take care of the helpless, including Hospitals where nursing or mentally challenged patients are hospitalised.

The prohibition applies to both the employers and the convicted employees, and anyone who violates the provisions of the law commits a criminal offence.

The obligation applies both to new employees and to employees who were hired and employed in the institution before the start date of the law. (ANI/TPS)

