Israel raises gasoline prices

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 2 (ANI/TPS): The Fuel and Gas Administration at Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure implemented a raise in the price of gasoline and other regulated fuel products sold to consumers at gas stations in the country on Sunday April 1, 2024.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for the consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) shall now not exceed 7.72 Shekels (USD 2.2) per liter, an increase of 0.21 Shekels (USD 0.6) from the previous price raise.

The supplemental tax for full service will remain unchanged at an extra 0.22 Shekels (USD 0.06) per liter (including VAT).

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for the consumer at a self-service station in Eilat (without VAT because Eilat is a VAT free zone) shall not exceed 6.60 Shekels (USD 1.81) per liter, an increase of 0.18 Shekels (USD 0.50) from the previous price raise.

The supplemental tax for full service will remain unchanged and without VAT as well at 0.19 Shekels (USD 0.51) per liter.(ANI/TPS)

