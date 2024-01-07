Israel recognises Druze, Circassian contributions to national defense

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel's government approved a budget of 12.5 million shekels (USD 3.5 million) to strengthen the social resilience in time of emergency of the country's Druze and Circassian Communities located in the Galilee, and on Mt. Carmel as well as the Golan Heights, in the context of the war in Gaza and as part of the national plan to strengthen and advance the socio-economic development of the Druze and Circassian communities.

The budgeted communities are Maghar, Daliyat al-Karmel, Yarka, Isfiya, Beit Jann, Abu Sinan, Rameh, Peki'in, Kisra-Samia, Julis, Yanuh-Jat, Hurfeish, Sajur, Kfar Kama, Majdal Shams, Buq'ata, Mas'ade and Ein Qiniyye

Pursuant to the foregoing, the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry, led by Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, will budget the implementation of a range of social, cultural and community plans to strengthen the socio-economic resilience of the Druze and Circassian local councils including activity to encourage voluntarism in the community, workshops on dealing with stressful situations, parenting in difficult times, addressing emotional needs and various recreational events. The plans are designed and adapted for a range of target populations: Children, young people, women and seniors.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Director General Yossi Shelley and his team will, together with the PMO Druze and Circassian Socio-Economic Development Authority Director, advance the process of formulating a five-year plan for the Druze and Circassian communities.

It should be noted that the number of residents of the Druze and Circassian communities serving in the various Israeli security forces is estimated at approximately 11,000, out of a population of 150,000. The budgetary allocation will be via a public appeal for support among other agencies in order to receive the services themselves from the Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Ministry through the contacts of the Ministry. (ANI/TPS)

