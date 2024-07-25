Israel recovers bodies of five hostages from Gaza

Jerusalem, July 25 The bodies of five Israeli people, who were held hostages by Hamas after the attack on the country, have been recovered, Israeli forces said on Thursday.

They were identified as Maya Goren from Kibbutz Nir Oz and four soldiers, whose bodies were held hostage, according to a joint statement released by the Israeli military and the Shin Bet internal security agency. The soldiers -- Oren Goldin, Tomer Ahimas, Ravid Aryeh Katz, and Kiril Brodski -- were killed in combat with Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bodies were retrieved in an operation carried out in Gaza on Wednesday by commando and Shin Bet forces and taken to Israel for identification, according to the statement.

Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities most severely affected by Hamas' assault, released a statement saying that Goren, a 56-year-old kindergarten teacher, was "brought home for burial" after nine months of being held in Gaza. Israeli authorities said in December 2023 that she was believed to be dead.

With about 110 people still being held hostage in Gaza, at least a third of them are feared dead, according to Israeli estimates.

