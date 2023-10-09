Israel refutes reports that claim Netanyahu received warning of Hamas attack from Egypt

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 9 : Israel has refuted all reports that claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a message in advance from Egypt regarding the Hamas attack.

The Israel PM Office stated on X (formerly Twitter), "The report to the effect that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a message in advance from Egypt is absolutely false".

It added, "No message in advance has arrived from Egypt and the Prime Minister has neither spoken, nor met, with the head of Egyptian intelligence since the formation of the government, neither directly nor indirectly. This is totally fake news".

Earlier in the day, in a strongly worded statement, PM Netanyahu affirmed that the Israeli retaliation has just begun, and Hamas will go through much "tough and terrible" things, The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu also told local politicians from southern Israel that Israel will transform the region as it retaliates for a devastating Hamas attack and works to restore and support traumatized communities.

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

According to Israeli local media cited by The Times of Israel, the death toll in Israel has jumped to 800 Israelis since Saturday's attack. According to Israeli government, over 2400 people have been injured as well.

"I know you've been through tough, terrible things. What Hamas will go through will be tough and terrible we're already in the midst of the battle and we've only just begun," Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu as saying citing the PM Office.

He further praised the soldiers for their steadfastness and says the coming fight would take time.

"The nation will turn over every stone to help you all. I ask that you stand strong because we are going to change the Middle East," he said.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he has ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip. He made the statement after an assessment at the IDF Southern Command in Beersheba.

"I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," Gallant said.

"We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly," he added.

The IDF said that it is carrying out a fresh wave of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The IDF said it is hitting targets that belong to Hamas terror group. According to the military, further details will be provided soon, according to The Times of Israel report.

