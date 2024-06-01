Israel rejects lifting restrictions on Spanish consulate

Jerusalem, June 1 Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has announced his rejection of a request by his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares to remove the restrictions on the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem.

A week ago, Israel announced that the consulate was banned from providing services to Palestinians from the West Bank following Spain's decision to recognise the State of Palestine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Explaining the rejection on social media platform X, Katz noted on Friday that "any contact between the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem and people in the Palestinian Authority constitutes a danger to Israel's national security and will be completely prohibited".

He warned that the Israeli side will "strictly enforce the guidelines and if there is a violation, additional measures will be taken up to the point of closing the consulate".

In a coordinated move, Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced on May 22 their decision to recognise Palestine as a state as of May 28.

More than 140 countries have already recognised a Palestinian state, representing over two-thirds of the United Nations' membership.

