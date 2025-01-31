Israel releases 110 Palestinian prisoners after assurance from mediators

Jerusalem [Israel], January 31 : Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners after receiving security assurance from the mediators of the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal, following the chaotic scenes in Khan Younis during the handover of Israeli and Thai hostages.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel released the Palestinian prisoners after Israeli military confirmed the release of three Israelis, one male and two female, and five Thailand nationals.

Earlier, Israel had delayed the release of Palestinian prisoners and had asserted that the prisoners won't be freed until the "safe passage" of the hostages is "guaranteed in the next releases."

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured. Israel demands that the mediators see to this," the Israel PM Office said in a statement.

Around an hour later, the Israel PM Office confirmed that the mediators have assured them of the safe exit for its hostages who are to be released in the subsequent phases.

"Pursuant to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's demand, the mediators have conveyed a commitment, according to which the safe exit of our hostages who are due to be released in the next phases has been assured," the statement read.

"Israel insists that the lessons be learned and that strict care be taken in the next phases regarding the safe return of our hostages," it added.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed during hostage release. Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud, was forced to walk from an Islamic Jihad vehicle to the Red Cross vehicle through a heaving mob of jeering onlookers, as reported by Times of Israel.

The vehicles struggled to inch its way through the large crowd of onlookers a,mid wailing sirens. Hundreds of heavily armed, masked gunmen also surround the vehicles, pushing away the onlookers.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked southern Israel killing over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting over 200 others. Over 46,000 Palestinians have been also killed in Gaza in Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas.

Earlier, over 100 hostages were freed during the weeklong ceasefire in November 2023.

