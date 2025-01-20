Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners in exchange of three hostages

Tel Aviv, Jan 20 The Israel Prison Service announced on Monday the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

On Sunday, Israeli authorities began transferring Palestinian detainees to Ofer Prison in the West Bank, preparing them for release.

The process coincided with the Red Cross meeting Hamas forces to secure the transfer of three Israeli hostages, who were later brought to Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

The three women—Emily Damari, 28, a British-Israeli, Doron Steinbrecher, 30, a veterinary nurse, and Romi Gonen, 23, abducted from the Nova music festival—were the first hostages freed after 471 days in captivity.

Their release marked the initial stage of the agreement, which outlines the release of 33 Israeli hostages by Hamas and 990 to 1,650 Palestinian prisoners by Israel.

As part of the deal, the first group of 90 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and children from West Bank and East Jerusalem, underwent medical checks and identification procedures before being handed to the Red Cross.

Hamas, in turn, transferred the three Israeli hostages through the Red Cross to Israeli forces near the Gaza border, where they were reunited with their families.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the moment as significant, stating, "The three went through hell."

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari expressed gratitude for their return while emphasising that Israeli forces are prepared for any violations of the agreement.

Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida reiterated the group's commitment to the ceasefire, contingent on Israel's adherence. He described the October 7 assault, which killed 1,200 people in Israel and led to the kidnapping of 250 others, as a "turning point" in the conflict.

The ceasefire deal, which aims to halt hostilities after over 15 months of intense Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, marks the beginning of six weeks of calm.

The phased release of hostages and prisoners is seen as a critical step towards reducing tensions between the two sides.

