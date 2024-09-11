Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead

Jerusalem, Sep 11 The Israeli military released video footage showing a tunnel in the Gaza Strip, where it says the bodies of six hostages shot dead by Hamas were found.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari presented the video at a press conference after touring the tunnel on Tuesday. He said a shaft hidden in a residential home in Rafah, southern Gaza, led to the tunnel buried 20 meters underground.

The video shows a low, narrow passageway with no bathroom and poor ventilation, according to Xinhua news agency.

Hagari added that the tunnel was extremely humid, saying, "There is no air to breathe."

It also shows a chessboard, a hairbrush, USB chargers, a Kalashnikov rifle with ammunition, and flashlights inside the tunnel. Hagari said blood stains were visible on the ground.

He alleged that the six hostages, two women and four men, were killed by Hamas militants a day before their bodies were retrieved.

"All the evidence inside the tunnel has been collected for investigation. We are examining the materials and following every lead to track down the terrorists responsible for this heinous murder," the military spokesman said, noting that there are additional hostages "being held in similar conditions."

The recovery of the six hostages' bodies on August 31 has sparked a surge in public outcry against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets, demanding that Netanyahu secure a deal to bring home the remaining hostages.

Hamas took about 250 hostages in a surprise attack against Israeli towns adjacent to Gaza on October 7, 2023. Israeli authorities say 101 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, with dozens of them believed to be dead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor