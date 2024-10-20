Israel releases new footage of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 20 (ANI/TPS) The Israeli Defense Forces Spokesperson revealed new footage on Saturday evening documenting the death of Hamas leader and mastermind of the October 7 attacks Yahya Sinwar.

Sinwar and two other terrorists were killed in a chance encounter with Israeli soldiers in Rafah on Thursday. His body was taken to Israel and positively identified based on DNA samples and dental records Israel had from Sinwar's imprisonment.

"In the days leading up to the horrific attacks, Sinwar was filmed preparing for his own survival, moving with his family into an underground bunker on the night of October 6. The footage shows him carrying supplies, including food and personal items, in preparation for a long-term stay," IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.

In the revealed video dated late night of October 6t Sinwar is seen walking back and forth in an underground tunnel with his wife and children, carrying bags of supplies to the bunker that the IDF later discovered.

"It proves once again that the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization, regardless of who they are, do not care about the price paid by the residents of Gaza. They use them only as human shields and are preoccupied with their own survival. An example of this is the amounts of money he kept wherever he hid," Hagari said.

"His movement was between Khan Yunis and Rafah throughout the entire war, and our assessment was that he was in Gaza the whole time. They asked us if he had fled to Egypt, and we reiterated that he was in Gaza, in the area between Khan Yunis and Rafah. The footage is the documentation from the film with his family," Hagari added.

Hagari revealed that the IDF has had documentation of Sinwar's family for several months and emphasized that the IDF has been consistently monitoring him and seeking additional evidence using intelligence sources. According to the spokesperson, military intelligence was always aware that Sinwar was moving between Khan Yunis and Rafah, despite rumors suggesting that he had fled to Egypt.

"After his elimination, there are those trying to restore his honor. Sinwar hid and fled while the war often took place near and above him. While IDF commanders fought on the front lines, Hamas operatives acted, with their leader and other commanders also hiding and doing everything possible to escape."

Hagari concluded with a remark about Sinwar's elimination.

"The IDF and Shin Bet have been tracking Sinwar across Gaza during the war, finally locating and eliminating him in a targeted strike in a civilian house last Wednesday. The operation showcased Sinwar's cynical use of civilian infrastructure, as well as his ruthless disregard for both Israelis and the residents of Gaza."

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014. (ANI/TPS)

