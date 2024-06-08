Israel: Rescued hostage Noa Argamani reunites with family after harrowing captivity

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI/TPS): Noa Argamani (26), one of the hostages rescued by the IDF operation from Hamas captivity since the Nova Festival abduction on October 7th, has been safely reunited with her family in Israel. Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog personally congratulated her on the safe return home.

In an emotional phone call with President Isaac Herzog, he expressed his happiness at Noa's release. Speaking directly to Noa, President Herzog's words were laden with emotion.

"The entire nation of Israel embraces you. There is no woman in the world named Noa who has not changed her name and image on social media to yours in solidarity. You are a global figure."

The footage of Noa Argamani's abduction on October 7th has been published worldwide. In the video, Argamani is seen surrounded by Hamas terrorists, one of whom covers her head while she rides on a motorcycle. At least ten armed men can be seen in the footage surrounding Argamani, who cries as they shout at her. The previous documentation of Noa Argamani being kidnapped from the Nova Nature Festival with her partner Avinatan Or has become one of the symbols of the ongoing war. Or remains in Hamas captivity.

In a separate conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Noa expressed her profound gratitude and admitted, "I am very emotional. I haven't spoken Hebrew in so long."

Netanyahu stated, "We never gave up on you for a moment. I don't know if you believed in it, but we believed, and I am glad it came true."

"Enjoy the time with your family, and hug your mother for me," he added.

During her time in captivity, Noa's mother Leora has been battling cancer, her condition exacerbated by the anguish of her daughter's absence. With each passing day, she prayed for the opportunity to see Noa once more before her time drew to a close.

Noa is set to reunite shortly with her mother at Ichilov Medical Center, where she has been undergoing cancer treatment.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 120 remaining hostages, some 40 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor