Israel returns bodies of 2 Jordanian terrorists

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): The bodies of two Jordanian terrorists who infiltrated Israel and attacked soldiers were returned to Jordan on Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The two had crossed into Israel south of the Dead Sea on October 18. They were killed after opening fire on soldiers. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor