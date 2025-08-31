Israel: Road fatalities up in July 2025

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 31 (ANI/TPS): In July 2025, 49 people were killed in Israel in traffic accidents. This was 18 more deaths compared to July 2024 (31) - an increase of 58.1 per cent.

There were 22 more deaths compared to the July average in the years 2021 - 2023 (27) - an increase of 81.5 per cent.

The total number of accidents in July was 560, a decrease of 24.3 per cent compared to July 2024 (740), and a decrease of 37.2 per cent compared to the July monthly average in 2021 - 2023 (892).

The number of seriously injured in July road accidents was 185, a decrease of 24.2 per cent compared to July 2024 (244) and a decrease of 18.9 per cent compared to the July average in 2021 - 2023 (228).

The number of casualties was 1,021, a decrease of 18.8 per cent compared to July 2024 (1,258) and a decrease of 36.6 per cent compared to the July monthly average in 2021 - 2023 (1,611).

In the period January-July 2025, 274 people were killed in road accidents - 10 more deaths than the same period in 2024. (ANI/TPS)

